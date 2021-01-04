Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.30

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLGNF. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.