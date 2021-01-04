DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 176.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.40.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

