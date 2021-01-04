DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.60.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.