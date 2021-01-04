Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 3,077,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,286,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

