DigitalBits Trading Down 14% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $244,475.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00279059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.25 or 0.01328821 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001496 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

