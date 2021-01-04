DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $13,851.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00421150 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,820,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,988,481 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.