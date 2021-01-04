DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.26 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $61,862.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00426837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,740,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,909,331 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

