Digitex Token Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $3.80 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.