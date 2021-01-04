DigixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $25.34 million and $167,928.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $193.31 or 0.00617882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 131,064 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

