Dinastycoin (DCY) Market Cap Reaches $17.29 Million

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $4,808.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,947,625 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

