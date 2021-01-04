Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $57.55. 548,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,070. The firm has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.