Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.
Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $57.55. 548,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,070. The firm has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
