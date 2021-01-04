discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $700.00

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 692.43 ($9.05), with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($8.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 629 ($8.22).

The stock has a market cap of £619.42 million and a PE ratio of 50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 631.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 601.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

