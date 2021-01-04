DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.66 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $124,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $78,112,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $56,458,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $43,508,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

