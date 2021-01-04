dKargo (DKA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,738.00

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One dKargo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $234,738.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

