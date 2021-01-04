DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $43.25 on Monday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

