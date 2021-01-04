Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.64

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$86.64 and last traded at C$86.64, with a volume of 40951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.13.

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

