Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Dock has a market cap of $10.99 million and $11.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

