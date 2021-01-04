DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.41. 2,631,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,860. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

