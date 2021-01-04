Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.13 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

