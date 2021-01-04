DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $142.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

