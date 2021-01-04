DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

