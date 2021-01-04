DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE DASH traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

