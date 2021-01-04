DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

DASH stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.21. 29,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

