DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

