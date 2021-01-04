DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $140.21. 38,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.