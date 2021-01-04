DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.73.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

