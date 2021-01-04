DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $142.75 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

