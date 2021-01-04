DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

