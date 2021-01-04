Doug Janzen Purchases 100,000 Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,196,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,011,593.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Doug Janzen bought 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,100.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen bought 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen bought 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00.

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,558. The firm has a market cap of C$12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

