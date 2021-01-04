Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0251 on Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $8.75 million and $3,895.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 252.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

