Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $678.00

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 659.16 ($8.61), with a volume of 23555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of £923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 639.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 564.76.

Get Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.