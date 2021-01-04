Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $391.40

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.40 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 381.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 45850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.