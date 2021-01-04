DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 10.1%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.91. 659,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 489,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $886.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 239,460 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $4,161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

