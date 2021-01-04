DREP (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $18.69 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DREP has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One DREP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

