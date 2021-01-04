DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $8.25 million and $416,156.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

