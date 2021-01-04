DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $571,719.32

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $571,719.32 and $6,747.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

