Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.
Duke Energy stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. 2,682,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.
In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
