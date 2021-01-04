Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.