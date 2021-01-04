Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Achieves $14.22 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $771,674.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

