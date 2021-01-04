Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $47,423.08 and $81,882.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034983 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001642 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,706 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

