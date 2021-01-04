Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NYSE DT opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

