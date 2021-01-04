DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Raised to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DZSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

DZSI stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DZS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

