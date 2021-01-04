e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $13.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00478735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,562 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,251 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.