Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $386.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.40 million and the highest is $393.20 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $350.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 279,858 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,882,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP opened at $101.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $102.65.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

