Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

