EagleX (EGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,995.74

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market cap of $10,995.74 and approximately $331.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

