East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.03

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 18245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
