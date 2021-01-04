East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.03

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 18245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

