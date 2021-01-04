EasyFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00011741 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.96 million and $2.21 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

