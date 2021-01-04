easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 825.80 ($10.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 818.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 648.32.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

