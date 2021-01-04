EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0014

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $721,217.61 and $99,859.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00347595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023992 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

